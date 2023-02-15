Home Business February single check, late payment. What happens with INPS?
Business

February single check, late payment. What happens with INPS?

by admin
February single check, late payment. What happens with INPS?

February single check, late payment. General delay?

We are now on the 15th of the month and usually on the site ofInps the announcement of the payment of the payment has already arrived for dayssingle check for the current month. In February still nothing, no communication. And the new Inps site doesn’t help since it has certainly become less clear and less usable for users.

What’s going on? It seems, according to ad Affaritaliani.itthat there is a generalized delay in payments of thesingle check for February. A sort of mystery, given that they had arrived more or less around this time in January.

Calling the call centerInps the answer is always the same: “Wait, there’s time until the end of the month”. But there is a delay compared to the previous months, what is happening? It’s yellow.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Environmental services, contract renewed: increase of 121 euros and petrol voucher

You may also like

Shares today on the Milan Stock Exchange. Buy...

Kazuo Ueda, Governor-designate of the Bank of Japan:...

Electric car since 2035, Urso at Stellantis: “Now...

Weather, snow in Milan, Rome and Naples in...

Tokyo Stock Exchange -0.37%, Hong Kong -1.5%. Fear...

Internet Explorer today the definitive closure of a...

Europe will completely ban the sale of fuel...

From the EU to stop diesel and petrol...

War, US signals to Zelensky: “Pursue achievable goals”

Enel places a 1.5 billion Sustainability-Linked bond: boom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy