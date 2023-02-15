February single check, late payment. General delay?

We are now on the 15th of the month and usually on the site ofInps the announcement of the payment of the payment has already arrived for dayssingle check for the current month. In February still nothing, no communication. And the new Inps site doesn’t help since it has certainly become less clear and less usable for users.

What’s going on? It seems, according to ad Affaritaliani.itthat there is a generalized delay in payments of thesingle check for February. A sort of mystery, given that they had arrived more or less around this time in January.

Calling the call centerInps the answer is always the same: “Wait, there’s time until the end of the month”. But there is a delay compared to the previous months, what is happening? It’s yellow.

