James Bullard, one of the more hawkish exponents of the Fed, reiterates his desire that US fed funds rates end 2022 in a range between 3.75% and 4%.

“There is still some way to go to reach a restrictive monetary policy – said the president of the St. Louis Fed, who admitted however that” the slowdown in GDP in the second quarter is more worrying than that of the first quarter “. Bullard concluded by saying that the Fed will be able to bring the inflation rate back to the target of 2% over time.