“All the participants (of the FOMC, (the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve) agreed on the need to launch further rate hikes to meet the inflation target” of 2%. This is what we read in the minutes of the Fed led by Jerome Powell, relating to the last FOMC meeting of 31 January-1 February, which ended with the announcement of a rise in US interest rates by 25 basis points, to a range between 4 .5% and 4.75%, a record since October 2007.

The minutes revealed the Fed’s conviction to continue with a restrictive monetary policy until the American central bank is sure that inflation is falling to 2%.

Such a process, the Fed minutes read, “will take some time”.