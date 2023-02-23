Home Business Fed and rates, minute: all FOMC exponents in favor of further anti-inflation hikes
Business

Fed and rates, minute: all FOMC exponents in favor of further anti-inflation hikes

by admin
Fed and rates, minute: all FOMC exponents in favor of further anti-inflation hikes

“All the participants (of the FOMC, (the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve) agreed on the need to launch further rate hikes to meet the inflation target” of 2%. This is what we read in the minutes of the Fed led by Jerome Powell, relating to the last FOMC meeting of 31 January-1 February, which ended with the announcement of a rise in US interest rates by 25 basis points, to a range between 4 .5% and 4.75%, a record since October 2007.

The minutes revealed the Fed’s conviction to continue with a restrictive monetary policy until the American central bank is sure that inflation is falling to 2%.

Such a process, the Fed minutes read, “will take some time”.

See also  Profits of 361 million for Unipol, runs the Vita

You may also like

Acea, politics and conflicts of interest behind the...

Political elections 2022 void and to be redone....

Essilux, 2022 records for turnover and profit. Dividend...

The cloistered convent is too social. The Vatican...

Weather, snow in Milan and throughout the North....

Fed rates, minute: towards further budget reduction, uncertainty...

Tokyo Stock Exchange -1.34%, New Zealand central bank...

BMW, X5 and X6 M Competition arrive and...

Cybersecurity, the market jumps to 1.9 billion. But...

Calderone, smart working denied to employees. New storm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy