Markets are at the window ahead of tomorrow’s US inflation data for July. The figure is expected to come in at 8.7% for July, down from 9.1% in June. But this is mainly due to the fact that previous price increases were excluded from the calculation. The core index, on the other hand, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, should continue to rise.

“The Fed will have to balance the inflation data with the superb job market performance seen in Friday’s report, which added over 500,000 jobs, far more than expected. It seems reasonable to think that some of the recession fears that have gripped the market following the Fed’s interest rate hike are a bit exaggerated, ”comments Nick Chatters, investment manager at Aegon Asset Management, in anticipation of reading the report. US inflation of tomorrow.