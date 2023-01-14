Home Business Fed, Bostic: “possible moderation of 25 bp rate cuts after inflation data”
Fed, Bostic: “possible moderation of 25 bp rate cuts after inflation data”

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Raphael Bostic, is inclined to support a minor increase in interest rates at the next meeting of the Fed, in light of the slowdown in inflation revealed by yesterday’s report on consumer prices for December.

“This report was very welcome news,” Bostic says, “it suggests that inflation is moderating and it gives me some comfort that we may be able to move more slowly now that we’re in restrictive territory.”

Fed officials, due to meet on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, are considering further easing the pace of rate hikes after trend growth in consumer prices slowed to 6.5% in December, highlighting the lowest inflation rate for over a year.

“If the information I get from business leaders and others is consistent with this, and it appears to be, I will feel comfortable moving at a slower pace, even 25 basis points, than we have seen up until now. 2022,” added Bostic, who will not be voting in monetary policy meetings this year.

Fed officials lifted rates by 50bp last month to a range of 4.25% to 4.5% and slowed the pace of rate hikes after four consecutive 75bp tightenings. The latest projections from monetary policymakers point to rates rising above 5% this year, where they will remain through 2024.

Bostic’s comments add to those of his counterparts in Philadelphia, Patrick Harker, and in Boston, Susan Collins, who favor a 25-point save in the upcoming meeting.

