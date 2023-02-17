Federal Reserve member Michelle Bowman said the US central bank should continue to raise interest rates to reduce inflation which remains “too high”.

“I don’t think we’re seeing what we should be seeing, especially with regards to inflation,” Bowman said at a Tennessee Bankers Association credit conference in Nashville. “I think we need to keep raising the Fed Funds rate until we start to see a lot more progress.”

Bowman’s comments echo those of other Fed officials this week who said the institution may need to hike rates more than previously thought to cool persistently high inflation.

The data of the last few days have highlighted a still high growth in consumer prices and a wholesale price indicator rising to the highest level since June.