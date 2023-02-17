Home Business Fed, Bowman reiterates: “raise rates until we see no more progress on inflation”
Business

Fed, Bowman reiterates: “raise rates until we see no more progress on inflation”

by admin
Fed, Bowman reiterates: “raise rates until we see no more progress on inflation”

Federal Reserve member Michelle Bowman said the US central bank should continue to raise interest rates to reduce inflation which remains “too high”.

“I don’t think we’re seeing what we should be seeing, especially with regards to inflation,” Bowman said at a Tennessee Bankers Association credit conference in Nashville. “I think we need to keep raising the Fed Funds rate until we start to see a lot more progress.”

Bowman’s comments echo those of other Fed officials this week who said the institution may need to hike rates more than previously thought to cool persistently high inflation.

The data of the last few days have highlighted a still high growth in consumer prices and a wholesale price indicator rising to the highest level since June.

See also  The causeway becomes an urban work of art

You may also like

Pd, Bonaccini secretary over 50%. It’s done, Point....

Appointments, here’s what could happen at Enel, Leonardo...

After Hours Stocks, What is the Evening Market...

Pd, Bonaccini secretary over 50%. It’s done, Point....

1899 yuan Razer Black Widow Spider V4 Professional...

Edison, 10 billion on the plate: «Ready for...

Lamborghini and Tod’s together for Made in Italy...

Golden Time · Daily Discussion on Gold (February...

Resolution 12 of 06/02/2023 – Provisions relating to...

Altagamma, Brunschwing (Fendi) will be responsible for talent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy