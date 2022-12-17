(Original title: Federal Reserve Daly: The road to defeat inflation still has a 5% terminal interest rate or “starting point”)

News from the Financial Associated Press, Shanghai, December 17 (edited by Huang Junzhi)San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday that Fed policymakers remain committed to reducing inflation but are not close to accomplishing that task.

“We still have a long way to go. We are far from the goal of price stability,” she said at an online event.

The Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5% at its meeting this week, a slowdown from the 75 basis point hikes at its previous four meetings. The Fed also updated its quarterly forecast, with rates peaking at 5.1 percent next year, according to the median forecast, down from a forecast of 6 percent in September.

Inflation, which has eased from a 40-year high hit earlier this year, rose 7.1% year-on-year last month after surging 9.1% year-on-year in June. Consumer prices excluding the volatile food and energy sectors rose at the slowest pace since August 2021 in November.

Daly also said the labor market needs to be rebalanced to bring inflation down. Simply reducing job vacancies is not enough, the unemployment rate needs to be raised to around 4.5% or even higher.

“The labor market is out of balance. If you want a job, it’s easy to find. If you want a worker, it’s hard to find,” she added.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell welcomed the pullback in inflation at a post-meeting news conference on Wednesday, but said officials would like to see more evidence that inflation is on a sustained decline toward the Fed’s 2% The goal.

Daly said last month that she thought 5 percent terminal rates were “a good place to start,” adding that she was the more hawkish among the 19 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) participants. However, Daly has no voting rights on the FOMC this year and next.