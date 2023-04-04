ECB-Fed and interest rate hikes, economic growth will probably be contained in the coming years due to the difficult demographic situation and inequality. The comment

2022 was a turbulent year for the markets. Inflation has risen, monetary policy (interest rates) has become restrictive and consequently the value of most traditional assets corrected downwards. Then something changed: the seeds of a number of more favorable conditions began to be planted in the fall and blossomed in January of this year. Between these, the easing of US inflation, in both official core and headline data, but also the unblocking of global supply chains thanks to the reduction of shipping costs and delays. At the same time, recession forecasts suddenly turned out to be overly pessimistic and were hastily revised.

Considering the so-called “Misery index(a simple sum of US unemployment and inflation rates), at least on the surface, the economic backdrop appears to have improved in recent months, with consumers getting jobs and seeing their real spending power improve. they interpreted this as an indication of a new “goldilocks” period in the economy, with the promise of consequently better returns for investors.

This view clashes with the Fed position, according to which, further increases in interest rates are to be expected. Both the Fed and the market – based on dot plot and interest rate futures readings – are now broadly in agreement that interest rates still need to rise above 5.0%. , a significantly higher level than they were just a year ago and perhaps two further hikes will be opted for compared to current rates. For the stock market, the interest rate issue is clearly hampering further progress. While the forward yield of the S&P 500 stands at a not unreasonable 5.5%, that’s not enough compensation for the associated volatility, as around 3.5% can be obtained virtually risk-free with US Treasury bonds.

