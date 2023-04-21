Fed: El-Erian presents the interest rate ‘trilemma’

(under writing)

Jerome Powell’s Fed no longer faces a dilemma, but a trilemma. This is what Mohamed El-Erian, former number one at Pimco, head of economic consultancy at Allianz believes, in view of the next meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, scheduled for 2 and 3 May.

The trilemma, explained the economist in an interview with Bloomberg Television, is represented by the three major obstacles besetting the American central bank. Obstacles that have become three, after the recent earthquake that swept the US and world banking sector, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the Californian bank of start-ups knocked out by the bank run of its customers, and subsequently by the crisis that hit Credit Suisse, a bank then bought by rival UBS through a merger orchestrated by the Swiss government and by the central bank Swiss National Bank.

Last March 22, at the end of the meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve – the announcement therefore came as no surprise: a monetary tightening of 25 basis points, which led fed funds rates to the new range between 4.75% and 5% 4.75% and 5%.

Adding the crisis that exploded on the markets in the terrible month of March that has just ended makes the job of Powell & Co. even more difficult:

“The Fed’s ability to navigate this trilemma of price stability, employment and financial stability has now (with the recent banking crisis) become even more difficult,” said El-Erian, who at the same time he also wanted to clarify the most appropriate terms to use to describe what happened.

Meanwhile, he explained, the banks are not facing a crisis. Rather, we can speak of “shocks”. Also be careful when speaking of a credit crunch: it is more accurate to refer to a credit crunch.

A credit crunch – explained the economist – affects the wider economy, while a contraction produces a less balanced distribution, with smaller companies ending up suffering more than large ones. Again, a credit crunch has the same effects on the economy as a Fed rate hike of 25 and 50 basis points.

Meanwhile, trepidation on the markets for Powell’s Fed announcement is growing: for now, the markets widely expect a further monetary tightening of 25 basis points, after the rate hikes of as much as 475 basis points launched to combat the flare of inflation in the United, occurred in the last year. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, the US central bank should then pause to start cutting rates towards the end of this year.