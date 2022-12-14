Dot-plot effect of the Fed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones tumbled by more than -300 points after the announcement of the Fed’s decision to raise fed funds rates by 50 basis points, to the new range between 4.25% and 4.5%.

The monetary tightening, smaller than the previous four consecutive rate hikes of 75 basis points, brought US rates to a 15-year record.

From the press release issued by the Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, the new dot-plot emerges, i.e. the document that collects the estimates of the same exponents of the American central bank on the future direction of interest rates.

The dot plot shows that, on average, Fed officials expect a terminal rate, or a final rate, equal to 5.1%, higher than previously estimated.

The Fed, and this is putting pressure on the US stock market, also expects interest rates to remain high throughout 2023, with the first cuts coming only in 2024.

And again, the sentence according to which the US central bank “anticipates that the rate hikes will be appropriate” remained in the FOMC communiqué.

The Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell continues to carry on the fight against the flame of inflation which, although it has subsided in recent months, remains well above the inflation target set by the central bank itself, equal to 2%.

“The big problem that makes the Fed hawkish is the fact that the Fed’s own forecasts point to a terminal rate of 5.1% in 2023, up from 4.6% at the September meeting,” said Morgan Stanley’s Jim Caron. Investment Management, according to CNBC reports – There is no indication that the pace of inflation is starting to come down. The Fed has completely ignored it.”

The Dow Jones fell at about 20.50 Italian time by about 254 points (-0.75%); the S&P 500 is down 0.85% and the Nasdaq Composite is down more than -1%.