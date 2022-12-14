Home Business Fed freezes markets with dot-plot: no rate cuts before 2024. Dow Jones slips by more than 300 points, Nasdaq -1%
Business

Fed freezes markets with dot-plot: no rate cuts before 2024. Dow Jones slips by more than 300 points, Nasdaq -1%

by admin

Dot-plot effect of the Fed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones tumbled by more than -300 points after the announcement of the Fed’s decision to raise fed funds rates by 50 basis points, to the new range between 4.25% and 4.5%.

The monetary tightening, smaller than the previous four consecutive rate hikes of 75 basis points, brought US rates to a 15-year record.

From the press release issued by the Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, the new dot-plot emerges, i.e. the document that collects the estimates of the same exponents of the American central bank on the future direction of interest rates.

The dot plot shows that, on average, Fed officials expect a terminal rate, or a final rate, equal to 5.1%, higher than previously estimated.

The Fed, and this is putting pressure on the US stock market, also expects interest rates to remain high throughout 2023, with the first cuts coming only in 2024.

And again, the sentence according to which the US central bank “anticipates that the rate hikes will be appropriate” remained in the FOMC communiqué.

The Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell continues to carry on the fight against the flame of inflation which, although it has subsided in recent months, remains well above the inflation target set by the central bank itself, equal to 2%.

“The big problem that makes the Fed hawkish is the fact that the Fed’s own forecasts point to a terminal rate of 5.1% in 2023, up from 4.6% at the September meeting,” said Morgan Stanley’s Jim Caron. Investment Management, according to CNBC reports – There is no indication that the pace of inflation is starting to come down. The Fed has completely ignored it.”

See also  Specter, here is the first Rolls-Royce electric

The Dow Jones fell at about 20.50 Italian time by about 254 points (-0.75%); the S&P 500 is down 0.85% and the Nasdaq Composite is down more than -1%.

You may also like

Giorgetti and the lack of feeling with the...

Short-term supply disturbances, aluminum prices fluctuate at high...

Parmesan reduces the fines for those who exceed...

Ningde era signed a memorandum of cooperation with...

The Fed move: rates up 50 points, the...

Some game performance of RX 7900 XT surpasses...

Piazza Affari slightly down (-0.26%) with Europe ahead...

Will the economy decline? Is the stock market...

10% of EU funds 2014-2020 not yet spent...

OPPO2022 Future Technology Conference Held: Released Self-developed Bluetooth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy