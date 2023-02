The Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank led by Jerome Powell, has announced that it has raised US interest rates by 25 basis points, to a new range of between 4.5% and 4.75%, a record since October of 2007.

The monetary tightening was launched as part of the fight against the flare-ups of US inflation, which Powell’s Fed continues to pursue.

The hike announced today is the eighth since the US central bank began raising rates in March 2022.