Fed Governor Bowman Opposes Overhaul of Banking Supervision, Says Targeted Reforms Are Needed

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Renews Call for Third-Party Investigation of Silicon Valleybankclosures, and resisted the recentbankstrengthened by industry stress eventsbankRegulatory calls. “The argument for extending overly onerous regulatory requirements to smaller and less complex banks ignores some possible outcomes: doing so would lead to bank consolidation and potentially push banking activities outside the regulated banking system.” Bowman said. “It’s certainly not the outcome that proponents of reform were looking for after the 2008 financial crisis.” Bowman’s remarks were wide-ranging, touching on the many calls for regulation that have emerged since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and three other regional banks. She stressed the importance of maintaining a tailored approach to banking regulation, saying this would avoid placing unnecessary burdens on banks.

