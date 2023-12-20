Fed Harker: Cutting interest rates is important, but it won’t start immediately. Inflation has not completely subsided. Provider: Financial Associated Press

Fed Harker: Cutting interest rates is important, but it won’t start immediately. Inflation has not completely subsided.

Financial Associated Press, December 21 (Editor Xia Junxiong) – On Wednesday (December 20) local time, Philadelphia Fed President Harker said that it is important for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates, but the process should not be started immediately because the work of calming inflation has not yet been completed.

In order to curb high inflation, the Federal Reserve began to aggressively raise interest rates last spring, raising the federal funds rate from near zero to a range of 5.25%-5.5%.

At the last interest rate meeting of the year, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for three consecutive times. The last time it raised interest rates was in July this year. Forecasts released after the interest rate meeting showed that Fed officials expected three rate cuts of 25 basis points next year.

Harker is one of the 12 FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) members with voting rights on monetary policy this year, but he will no longer be a voting member next year.

Harker said in an interview with the media on Wednesday that he does not think the Fed needs to raise interest rates again, but he also emphasized that he prefers to maintain high interest rates for a period of time to ensure that inflation falls back to the 2% target level.

U.S. inflation has fallen sharply from its peak of 9.1% in June last year, and overall inflation was 3.1% in November. The inflation measure listed here is the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Since last week’s interest rate meeting, the U.S. stock market has surged higher, with the Dow hitting record highs for five consecutive trading days and the S&P 500 also approaching record highs. The prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve has significantly boosted investor sentiment, with Wall Street now betting that the Fed will cut interest rates as early as March next year.

However, the market’s frenzy appears to have unnerved policymakers, who since Friday have been trying to send a message to markets that a rate cut would not be what markets expected.

Like his peers, Harker on Wednesday dampened market expectations for a rate cut. He said that it is important to start cutting interest rates, but it does not need to be done too quickly, and it will not start immediately.

Although Federal Reserve officials have recently stated that they will not cut interest rates soon, most have not specified a specific timetable for rate reductions. However, Atlanta Fed President Bostic gave a relatively specific forecast. He expects the Fed to cut interest rates twice in the second half of next year.

Bostic said on Tuesday that the timing of rate cuts is important and that the federal funds rate needs to be low enough before inflation returns to its target level so that the economy can land smoothly and not be unnecessarily hit by rising unemployment.

