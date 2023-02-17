Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Despite the fall in Wall Street and concerns about a potentially even more aggressive Federal Reserve than expected, the European stock exchanges did not get too scared and closed just below parity. In Milan, the Ftse Mib lost 0.37%, however closing the week up by about 2 points, in Paris the Cac40 fell by 0.25%, in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 0.33%, in London the Ftse100 by 0.10% and in Amsterdam the Aex did worse with a drop of 0.86%.

From Bullard to Schnabel, central bankers in “hawkish” mode

The Cleveland Fed Chair, Loretta Master, stressed that rates will have to rise above 5% “and stay there for a long period of time”. In addition, the president of the St. Louis Fed, James Bullard, said he considers a half percentage point hike possible at the next meeting in March. For Bullard, the battle against inflation is a “long battle” and it will be “appropriate” to raise interest rates to 5.25%-5.50% from the current 4.50%-4.75%. He was also concerned by the data on producer prices, which rose more than expected (+0.7% in January on a monthly basis and +6% on an annual basis). In the meantime, the data on import prices arrived today: in January they fell by 0.2%, after the 0.4% increase in the previous month. Expectations were for a drop of 0.1 percent. The December figure was revised from +0.4% to -0.1%. From June to January, prices had fallen by 4.9 percent. Despite the recent declines, prices are up 0.8 percent compared to a year earlier.

The aggressive approach against inflation is shared, in the Eurozone, also by Isabel Schnabel who is part of the ECB directorate and who deems a 50 basis point rate hike necessary in March: “We are still far from being able to sing victory,” he said in an interview, according to reports Bloomberg. The economy’s reaction to interest rate hikes could prove weaker than previously, and if that transpires, “we may have to act more forcefully,” he said. The same scenario was confirmed two days ago by Christine Lagarde which reiterated the March intervention and then evaluated further moves in the following months on the basis of the evolution of macroeconomic data. Thursday instead Fabio Panettaa member of the Executive Committee of the ECB, had slowed down, evoking for monetary policy “the risk of excessive restriction”.

“It seems that investors’ eternal optimism has finally been shaken with the latest US producer price statistics,” Oanda’s Craig Erlam said. a ‘soft landing’ and that periods of turbulence are to be expected.

In Milan Tim awaits Cdp offer, leap from Bper

As far as stocks are concerned, in Piazza Affari the best was Bper (+4.41%), after KBW raised its valuation to “outperform”, moreover expressing positive opinions also on other banks, in particular Banco Bpm (+ 0.89%), Unicredit (+0.68%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (+0.53%). In the final stages, Tim (+2.52%, already positive awaiting the moves of Cdp) and Cnh Industrial (+1.37%) also accelerated: the first was boosted by a positive report from Fitch Ratings and the second followed by the American Deere (+6.5% on Wall Street after positive accounts and outlook). The oil companies are in line, with the collapse of crude oil on the fear of a slowdown in demand and with the higher-than-forecast increase in US inventories (-3.27% WTI in March to 75.92 dollars a barrel and -2.6% Brent in April to 82 $.95). In particular, Eni -2.81% and Tenaris -4.79%, moreover affected by profit taking after the rally on the eve.