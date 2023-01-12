The following is presented calendar of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meetingsthe monetary policy committee of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) for 2023.

January 31st – February 1st

March 21-22*

2-3 maggio

June 13-14*

July 25-26

19-20 September*

October 31st – November 1st

12-13 December*

*Dates marked with an asterisk indicate meetings associated with a summary of macroeconomic projections.

Monetary policy and the role of the Fed

The term “monetary policy” refers to the actions taken by a central bank, such as the Federal Reserve, to influence the availability and cost of money and credit, supporting the pursuit of national economic objectives. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 gave the Federal Reserve responsibility for setting monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve controls monetary policy through three tools: open market operations, the discount rate and reserve requirements. Through these tools, the Fed influences the demand and supply of assets held at the Federal Reserve Banks by depository institutions and, in this way, influenza il Federal Funds Rate.

The latter is the overnight rate at which lenders exchange excess reserves held at the Federal Reserve. Changes in the Federal Funds Rate trigger a chain of events that affect other short- and long-term rate levels, exchange rates, the quantity of money and credit, and ultimately a variety of economic variables. including employment, output, and the prices of goods and services.

The structure of the FOMC, the operational arm of the Fed

Il Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) consists of twelve members: the seven members of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and four of the remaining eleven presidents of the Reserve Bank, who serve for one-year rotations.

Rotating seats are filled by the following four groups of banks, one chairman from each group: Boston, Philadelphia and Richmond; Cleveland and Chicago; Atlanta, St. Louis and Dallas; Minneapolis, Kansas City and San Francisco.

Non-voting Reserve Bank presidents attend FOMC meetings and participate in discussions, contributing to assessments on the economy and monetary policy options.

During its eight annual meetings, the FOMC reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses risks for its long-term goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth.

The minutes of these meetings are published three weeks after the date of the monetary policy decision. Committee members change at the first regularly scheduled meeting of the year.

What happened in the last meeting of 2022?

At its December 2022 meeting, the Fed raised rates by 50 basis points, as expected, bringing them into the 4.25-4.5% range. The adjustment marked a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening, after four consecutive interventions of 75 basis points each.

President Jerome Powell has stressed that there is a long way to go to get inflation under control and dismissed the hypothesis of a cut in the cost of borrowing next year, leaving the way open for another half-percentage point adjustment in the February meeting.

Moreover, projections by FOMC officials show a terminal rate in 2023 in the range of 5.0-5.25%a level higher than previously indicated and market estimates.