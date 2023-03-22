External content not available ” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

What does a rate hike mean for the euro

In general, the key interest rates in the USA influence the ECB’s interest rate decisions for the euro zone. Above all, the ECB must keep an eye on the interest rate differential with the USA and Great Britain. Currency areas with higher interest rates attract more capital. This strengthens their currencies.

2022 was therefore also an eventful year for the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar. When the US Fed hiked interest rates but the ECB hesitated, the euro came under pressure. The euro fell to 95 US cents, its lowest level in 20 years.

When the ECB then raised interest rates, the euro rose to around $1.10 in February. The uncertainty about interest rate developments in the USA is currently also reflected in fluctuations in the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar. A modest rate hike in the US is likely to be priced into FX markets.



In addition, the development of exchange rates is currently strongly influenced by current developments relating to banks.

A strong euro would help the ECB against inflation in Europe. Because a stronger euro makes large parts of the imports into the euro area cheaper. This is particularly important for Germany because oil, gas and coal are usually settled in dollars on the world markets.

Does the Fed also influence interest rates in Germany?

The Fed’s decision also affects the ECB’s room for maneuver when it comes to interest rates in Germany, whether savings interest, installment loans or construction interest. For the euro zone, most experts expect the ECB to continue raising interest rates well into the summer. Accordingly, the interest rates for savers, borrowers and mortgage lending are likely to continue to rise for a while.

Banks in Germany are once again paying more than two percent interest on call money. There are already well over three percent for fixed deposits with a term of one year and a little more with two years. Check24 also believes interest rates of three percent will soon be possible for call money.

Real estate loans with a ten-year fixed interest rate currently cost over four percent on average in Germany. This is shown by data from FMH financial advice and the building loan broker Interhyp. Experts believe an increase to five percent by the end of the year is possible. However, the weak construction industry is slowing demand for loans and thus also the rise in interest rates.

The interest rates for installment and consumer loans also follow the key interest rates. Accordingly, consumer credit is likely to become even more expensive. According to a survey by fintech Smava, 60 percent of banks in Germany expect lending rates to rise over three months. The interest rate decision in the USA will have an impact on this at best with a delay.

What does the ECB interest rate decision mean for the stock markets?

The stock markets are currently doubly nervous. On the one hand, turbulence around the US banks and Credit Suisse are having a negative impact. On the other hand, the unclear interest rate prospects in the USA are causing uncertainty.

The nervousness became clear when Fed Chair Powell hinted at a harder course in early March. Stocks on New York’s Wall Street fell sharply. Communication is therefore just as important as the Fed’s interest rate decision. The central bank will try not to stir up any additional unrest with regard to the stability of the banking sector. At the same time, it will make it clear that it intends to continue fighting inflation with determination. The conclusions that investors draw from this for future interest rates will have a major impact on the reactions on the financial markets on Wednesday.

What rate hikes are still expected from the Fed?

In her statement on the latest rate hike, she made it very clear that she was determined “to bring inflation back to the 2% target.” The FOMC, the Fed’s responsible body, assumes that “some additional tightening of monetary policy could be appropriate”.

The US bank Goldman Sachs expects further interest rate hikes up to an interest rate level of 5.5 percent for the following meetings in May, June and July.

For Great Britain, the economists at Deutsche Bank Research now expect interest rates to rise by 0.25 percentage points. The Bank of England could then approach its interest rate peak. DB Research expects it to be between 4.25 and 4.75 percent.

What are the risks of an interest rate hike for the banking system

The turnaround in interest rates initially caused rising profits for many banks. Higher interest rates give them more leeway in doing business with their customers. Institutes came under criticism because they did not pass on higher interest rates to savers, but raised lending rates.

But where there are winners, there are also risks. California’s Silicon Valley Bank got into trouble because it had invested a lot of money in government bonds. They are actually one of the safest investments. But rising interest rates caused the prices of the bonds in the bank’s portfolio to fall. This put the SVB in a liquidity squeeze as investors demanded more interest on their deposits. The SVB could not afford this balancing act.

In the US, Silvergate Capital Corp and Signature Bank also had to close. They have each been strong in the business of cryptocurrency providers.

“The US banking system is solid and resilient,” said the US Federal Reserve with its interest rate decision.

There have not been comparable cases in Europe to date. The problems of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse run deeper, its emergency takeover by the competitor bank UBS is not directly related to the recent interest rate hikes.

In the UK, inflation is even higher and more persistent. In February, the inflation rate surprisingly even fell from 10.1 percent to 10.4 percent. The core rate rose from 5.8 to 6.2 percent. For comparison: In Germany, the inflation rate was 8.7 percent in February. The core rate is less than six percent. In addition to high energy prices, Great Britain has been hit particularly hard by high food prices. The country, which is heavily dependent on imports, is also suffering from the consequences of Brexit.

How have key interest rates developed in the USA?

The central banks in the USA and Great Britain initiated the turnaround in interest rates earlier than the ECB. Since the spring of 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates in the US in nine steps between 0.25 and 0.75 percentage points. The key interest rates in the USA are currently in a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent.

The Bank of England even began raising interest rates in autumn 2021. Since then, the British central bank has increased its key interest rate ten times – most recently in February to 4.0 percent.

What rate hikes are still expected from the Fed?

In her statement on the latest rate hike, she made it very clear that she was determined “to bring inflation back to the 2% target.” The FOMC, the Fed’s responsible body, assumes that “some additional tightening of monetary policy could be appropriate”.

The US bank Goldman Sachs expects further interest rate hikes up to an interest rate level of 5.5 percent for the following meetings in May, June and July.

For Great Britain, the economists at Deutsche Bank Research now expect interest rates to rise by 0.25 percentage points. The Bank of England could then approach its interest rate peak. DB Research expects it to be between 4.25 and 4.75 percent.

What are the risks of an interest rate hike for the banking system

The turnaround in interest rates initially caused rising profits for many banks. Higher interest rates give them more leeway in doing business with their customers. Institutes came under criticism because they did not pass on higher interest rates to savers, but raised lending rates.

But where there are winners, there are also risks. California’s Silicon Valley Bank got into trouble because it had invested a lot of money in government bonds. They are actually one of the safest investments. But rising interest rates caused the prices of the bonds in the bank’s portfolio to fall. This put the SVB in a liquidity squeeze as investors demanded more interest on their deposits. The SVB could not afford this balancing act.

In the US, Silvergate Capital Corp and Signature Bank also had to close. They have each been strong in the business of cryptocurrency providers.

“The US banking system is solid and resilient,” said the US Federal Reserve with its interest rate decision.

There have not been comparable cases in Europe to date. The problems of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse run deeper, its emergency takeover by the competitor bank UBS is not directly related to the recent interest rate hikes.

External content not available ” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In the UK, inflation is even higher and more persistent. In February, the inflation rate surprisingly even fell from 10.1 percent to 10.4 percent. The core rate rose from 5.8 to 6.2 percent. For comparison: In Germany, the inflation rate was 8.7 percent in February. The core rate is less than six percent. In addition to high energy prices, Great Britain has been hit particularly hard by high food prices. The country, which is heavily dependent on imports, is also suffering from the consequences of Brexit.

How have key interest rates developed in the USA?

The central banks in the USA and Great Britain initiated the turnaround in interest rates earlier than the ECB. Since the spring of 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates in the US in nine steps between 0.25 and 0.75 percentage points. The key interest rates in the USA are currently in a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent.

The Bank of England even began raising interest rates in autumn 2021. Since then, the British central bank has increased its key interest rate ten times – most recently in February to 4.0 percent.

What rate hikes are still expected from the Fed?

In her statement on the latest rate hike, she made it very clear that she was determined “to bring inflation back to the 2% target.” The FOMC, the Fed’s responsible body, assumes that “some additional tightening of monetary policy could be appropriate”.

The US bank Goldman Sachs expects further interest rate hikes up to an interest rate level of 5.5 percent for the following meetings in May, June and July.

For Great Britain, the economists at Deutsche Bank Research now expect interest rates to rise by 0.25 percentage points. The Bank of England could then approach its interest rate peak. DB Research expects it to be between 4.25 and 4.75 percent.

What are the risks of an interest rate hike for the banking system

The turnaround in interest rates initially caused rising profits for many banks. Higher interest rates give them more leeway in doing business with their customers. Institutes came under criticism because they did not pass on higher interest rates to savers, but raised lending rates.

But where there are winners, there are also risks. California’s Silicon Valley Bank got into trouble because it had invested a lot of money in government bonds. They are actually one of the safest investments. But rising interest rates caused the prices of the bonds in the bank’s portfolio to fall. This put the SVB in a liquidity squeeze as investors demanded more interest on their deposits. The SVB could not afford this balancing act.

In the US, Silvergate Capital Corp and Signature Bank also had to close. They have each been strong in the business of cryptocurrency providers.

“The US banking system is solid and resilient,” said the US Federal Reserve with its interest rate decision.

There have not been comparable cases in Europe to date. The problems of the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse run deeper, its emergency takeover by the competitor bank UBS is not directly related to the recent interest rate hikes.

What does a rate hike mean for the euro

In general, the key interest rates in the USA influence the ECB’s interest rate decisions for the euro zone. Above all, the ECB must keep an eye on the interest rate differential with the USA and Great Britain. Currency areas with higher interest rates attract more capital. This strengthens their currencies.

2022 was therefore also an eventful year for the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar. When the US Fed hiked interest rates but the ECB hesitated, the euro came under pressure. The euro fell to 95 US cents, its lowest level in 20 years.

When the ECB then raised interest rates, the euro rose to around $1.10 in February. The uncertainty about interest rate developments in the USA is currently also reflected in fluctuations in the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar. A modest rate hike in the US is likely to be priced into FX markets.



In addition, the development of exchange rates is currently strongly influenced by current developments relating to banks.

A strong euro would help the ECB against inflation in Europe. Because a stronger euro makes large parts of the imports into the euro area cheaper. This is particularly important for Germany because oil, gas and coal are usually settled in dollars on the world markets.

Does the Fed also influence interest rates in Germany?

The Fed’s decision also affects the ECB’s room for maneuver when it comes to interest rates in Germany, whether savings interest, installment loans or construction interest. For the euro zone, most experts expect the ECB to continue raising interest rates well into the summer. Accordingly, the interest rates for savers, borrowers and mortgage lending are likely to continue to rise for a while.

Banks in Germany are once again paying more than two percent interest on call money. There are already well over three percent for fixed deposits with a term of one year and a little more with two years. Check24 also believes interest rates of three percent will soon be possible for call money.

Real estate loans with a ten-year fixed interest rate currently cost over four percent on average in Germany. This is shown by data from FMH financial advice and the building loan broker Interhyp. Experts believe an increase to five percent by the end of the year is possible. However, the weak construction industry is slowing demand for loans and thus also the rise in interest rates.

The interest rates for installment and consumer loans also follow the key interest rates. Accordingly, consumer credit is likely to become even more expensive. According to a survey by fintech Smava, 60 percent of banks in Germany expect lending rates to rise over three months. The interest rate decision in the USA will have an impact on this at best with a delay.

What does the ECB interest rate decision mean for the stock markets?

The stock markets are currently doubly nervous. On the one hand, turbulence around the US banks and Credit Suisse are having a negative impact. On the other hand, the unclear interest rate prospects in the USA are causing uncertainty.

The nervousness became clear when Fed Chair Powell hinted at a harder course in early March. Stocks on New York’s Wall Street fell sharply. Communication is therefore just as important as the Fed’s interest rate decision. The central bank will try not to stir up any additional unrest with regard to the stability of the banking sector. At the same time, it will make it clear that it intends to continue fighting inflation with determination. The conclusions that investors draw from this for future interest rates will have a major impact on the reactions on the financial markets on Wednesday.

