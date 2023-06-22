Fed, inflation is slowing down but the battle is still long

Fed, the battle against inflation is not yet won

“The battle against inflation is not won and there is a long way to go to reach the 2% target,” he said. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the House of Representatives. The global economy has been in troubled waters for three years. That is, since the beginning of the pandemic that has lashed the economies of industrialized countries and massacred those of the less advanced and forced governments and central banks to implement gigantic fiscal and monetary stimulus.

With all that money it seemed like a game almost won but, to spoil everything, here’s Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine. Sanctions, gas cuts, expensive energy and rising inflation. The Fed and the ECB raised interest rates and forced economies and families into months of difficulty. Now it seems that the inflationary trend may decrease but the Fed president himself in the last hearing in the House of Representatives dampened the easy optimisms.

