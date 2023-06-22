Home » Fed, inflation is slowing down but the battle is still long
Business

Fed, inflation is slowing down but the battle is still long

by admin
Fed, inflation is slowing down but the battle is still long

Fed, the battle against inflation is not yet won

“The battle against inflation is not won and there is a long way to go to reach the 2% target,” he said. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the House of Representatives. The global economy has been in troubled waters for three years. That is, since the beginning of the pandemic that has lashed the economies of industrialized countries and massacred those of the less advanced and forced governments and central banks to implement gigantic fiscal and monetary stimulus.

With all that money it seemed like a game almost won but, to spoil everything, here’s Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine. Sanctions, gas cuts, expensive energy and rising inflation. The Fed and the ECB raised interest rates and forced economies and families into months of difficulty. Now it seems that the inflationary trend may decrease but the Fed president himself in the last hearing in the House of Representatives dampened the easy optimisms.

READ ALSO: Fed, no rate hike in June but then he will return “hawkish”. Here because

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Sweden has discovered the largest rare earth deposit in Europe with reserves exceeding 1 million tons: it is expected to end dependence on imports

You may also like

Hamish Harding – who is the billionaire?

Resolution 48 of 06/05/2023 – Nothing prevents the...

The 60/40 portfolio strategy no longer applies, according...

Italian navies against the Big Brother of the...

Energy price brake for industry: government wants to...

Morocco: a training center on water and environmental...

The time bomb is ticking on the real...

Migrants and axis with Berlin, because Macron cannot...

Galeria has closed 19 department stores

Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy