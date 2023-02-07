In light of the solid US jobs report released on Friday, the Federal Reserve needs to continue raising interest rates. This is what was stated by Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, who expects a terminal rate of around 5.4%.

We recall that the FOMC has just raised the cost of money by 25 basis points, in the range of 4.5-4.75%, slowing the pace compared to the half percentage point adjustment made in December and the four 75 bp interventions of the previous meetings .

According to Kashkari, “one shouldn’t overreact to a single report, but the underlying strength of the services sector is still robust and I think many are focusing attention on that.”

The president of the Minneapolis Fed, one of the most hawkish of the Fomc, admitted that he was surprised by the data on employment (+517,000 jobs and unemployment at 3.4%), which show how the impacts of monetary tightening so far on the labor market remain low. “I haven’t seen anything yet to slow down the rate path,” says Kashkari.

“We need to hike rates aggressively to cap inflation, and then let monetary policy work its way through the economy,” he said. “We can always backtrack, so we need to let inflation, rather than our models, drive policy.”

Cooling commodity inflation, especially food prices, is a good sign for Kashkari, but the “too hot” labor market will make it harder for officials to bring inflation down.

Recall that the Fed’s preferred measure, the personal consumption spending index, rose 5% in December, down from a high of 7% in June, but still far from the central bank’s 2% target.