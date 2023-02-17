Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said there were compelling reasons to hike rates by 50 basis points at its February meeting and that the US central bank must be ready to drive borrowing costs up. higher levels if inflation continues to remain stubbornly high.

“At this juncture, the data hasn’t changed my opinion that we should get the Fed Funds rate above 5% and keep it there for some time,” said Loretta Mester in her keynote speech at the Global Interdependence Center and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.

“During the meeting two weeks ago, I found compelling economic arguments to justify a 50 basis point hike, which would have brought the top of the target range to 5%.”

The Cleveland Fed chair added that inflation risks remain tilted to the upside as the war between Russia and Ukraine creates further uncertainty for food and energy prices. Moreover, the reopening of China could also increase the demand for raw materials.

Mester, one of the more ‘hawkish’ policymakers at the Fed, said these upside risks support the case for policy overshooting. “Excessive tightening also has costs, but if inflation starts falling faster than expected, we can react appropriately,” Mester said.