Fed, Mester: ‘unacceptable high inflation, further rate hikes will be needed’

“Unacceptably high inflation is the key challenge facing the (US) economy and price stability is necessary to ensure a healthy labor market.” This is what Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in a speech delivered at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Mester added that, in the US central bank’s fight against inflation, “further rate hikes will be needed”, explaining that “there will be a need for a tightening phase for some time” and that “the costs would be high if we were unable to act in a determined way “.

The head of the Clevelend Fed added that the Fed is therefore “committed to using all its tools to bring inflation down to the 2% target” and that it “will be resolute” in achieving this goal.

Mester stressed that “it is better to act more aggressively in an uncertain context” and that “preventive action can prevent the worst consequences”.

Mester again: “Energy prices could go up again; rental costs will help keep inflation high for some time ”.

In summary, “inflationary pressures will remain intense, also in the wake of pressures coming from wages” and “it is not clear whether longer-term inflation expectations will not rise again”.

Last week, Jerome Powell’s Fed made its third consecutive monetary tightening of 75 basis points, taking US fed funds rates to a record since 2008, in the range of 3% to 3.25%, in order to to defuse runaway inflation.

