Inflation is a key target but flexibility is needed on rates. That’s the word that emerges from the Fed’s last minute, the minutes of the last meeting of the US bank held on December 13-14 in which officials agreed that the pace of aggressive interest rate hikes should be slowed down, allowing continue to increase the cost of money to control inflation, but gradually to limit the risks to economic growth.

But there will be no cuts in 2023. Officials have warned markets to avoid excessive optimism about a conclusion to its rate-hiking package, as it could hamper its strategy to moderate prices and the economy.

Officials acknowledged they have made “significant progress” over the past year in raising rates enough to reduce inflation. As a result, the central bank must now balance the fight against rising prices against the risk of slowing the economy too much and “potentially placing the greatest burden on the most vulnerable groups” through higher-than-necessary unemployment.

“Most attendees stressed the need to maintain flexibility and optionality when moving to a more restrictive policy,” the minutes read, indicating that officials may be prepared to scale hikes by a quarter of a percentage point to from the January 31-February 1 meeting, but also remain open at an even higher-than-expected “terminal” rate if high inflation persists.

“Attendees reaffirmed their strong commitment to reporting inflation to the 2% target set by the Committee (Federal Open Market)”, reads the minutes. “Some stressed the importance of communicating clearly that a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes does not indicate a weakening of the Committee’s willingness to achieve its price stability objective.”

Inflation fight longer

At last month’s meeting policymakers approved a half percentage point rate hike, a step back from the three-quarter percentage point hikes used for much of 2022. the federal funds rate target in 2023,” the minutes read.

“Our point of view remains that of rapidly falling inflation, cCombined with a notable drop in job growth, which will change the landscape quite dramatically in the first half of this year,” Paul Ashworth, North America chief economist at Capital Economics, said in a note released after the publication. of the minutes. “After a final 50 basis point hike in the first quarter, which took the fed funds rate to a peak near 5%, we expect the Fed to cut rates again before the end of the year.” Interest rate futures also showed traders largely sticking to their bet that the Fed will raise its target interest rate to just under 5% in the coming months and then start cutting it in the second half of the year.

“Many attendees stressed that the Fed, after a year in which it tightened monetary policy at its fastest pace since the 1980s, must now balance fighting inflation against the possibility of a policy overshoot that “could end up being more restrictive than necessary. “A slowdown in the pace of rate hikes at this meeting would allow the Committee to better assess the progress of the economy… as monetary policy approaches a sufficiently restrictive stance” conclude the minutes.