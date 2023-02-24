Federal Reserve Governor Jefferson, who has permanent FOMC voting rights during his tenure, said that the rise in inflation has both temporary and long-lasting factors. Next year’s FOMC voting member Mester said that compared with raising interest rates too much, it is more costly to raise interest rates not high enough, or to cut interest rates too early, but as inflation falls, the balance of risks will change. Collins, the 2025 voter, said inflation was still too high and recent data reinforced her view that further rate hikes were needed.

The Federal Reserve has stated more than once that inflation is currently unacceptably high. Recently, two Fed officials have shown their views on the outlook for inflation. They believe that high inflation may continue and it will take time to decline.

On Friday, 24th, Eastern Time, at the Monetary Policy Forum hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson, who has permanent voting rights at the Monetary Policy Committee FOMC meeting, delivered a speech saying,

The inflationary forces currently hitting the U.S. economy represent a complex mix of both temporary and more permanent factors that cannot be easily and parsimoniously explained. “The persistent imbalance between labor supply and demand, combined with the fact that labor costs account for a large proportion of the services sector, suggests that high inflation is likely to decline only slowly.”

Referring to core services inflation excluding housing costs, which Fed officials value, Jefferson said core services inflation “has been persistently elevated” and that an important source of inflationary pressures “could be labor shortages” that pushed labor costs above 2% inflation rate.

Also attending the forum on Friday, Cleveland Fed President Mester, who has voting rights at the FOMC meeting in 2024, said that the Fed’s forecast has “upward” risks and that “sustained high inflation will be costly.”

With the U.S. labor market still strong, Mester believes that it is more costly to not raise rates high enough, or to cut them too soon, than to raise them too much. She also pointed out, “But (monetary) policy also needs to be forward-looking. As inflation falls, I expect that the balance of risks (for raising interest rates) will change.”

Also on Friday after Jefferson and Mester spoke, St. Louis Fed President Bullard, who will hold FOMC voting rights in 2025, said the perception that the price surge is temporary hurts the Fed’s credibility. He reiterated that the Fed needs to act quickly to defend the Fed’s credibility in meeting its inflation target. If you don’t act quickly, you risk getting stuck in the same trap as in the 1970s, and then have to raise interest rates more aggressively, which may disrupt the real economy even more after that.

Boston Fed Chairman Collins, who also has FOMC voting rights in 2025, said:

“Inflation is still too high, and recent data, including multiple strong labor market indicators and faster-than-expected retail sales and PPI growth, have reinforced my view that in order to bring inflation down to the 2% target, We have more work to do.”

Before these officials spoke, the Fed’s favored indicators released earlier this Friday unexpectedly warmed up: the PCE price index accelerated in January, failing to continue the slowdown in December from a year earlier. The year-on-year and month-on-month growth rates of the core PCE price index were also higher than expected.

Wall Street News previously mentioned that two Fed officials opened the door to a 50 basis point rate hike last week. In addition to the big hawk who was firm in tightening last year and St. Louis Fed Chairman Bullard, the other is Mester.

Mester said at the time that at the Fed meeting that ended earlier this month, she believed that on the economic front, there were compelling reasons to continue raising interest rates by 50 basis points, rather than continuing to slow down to 25 basis points. Bullard said at the time that he had recommended a 50 basis point hike at a meeting earlier this month, adding that he would not rule out supporting a 50 basis point increase in March.

A report released earlier this week argued that the Fed cannot reduce inflation without raising interest rates sharply, which would lead to a recession. The report’s authors, including former Fed Governor Frederic Mishkin and some economists, found that no central bank has let inflation fall without triggering a recession since World War II. The report’s research model predicts that the Fed may need to peak interest rates at as high as 6.5 percent to reduce inflation.

The researchers who published the report said their analysis doubted that the Fed could cause a mild recession if inflation were to fall to 2 percent by the end of 2025.

Jefferson later responded to the above-mentioned report, saying that the current situation is different from the fight against inflation in the 1960s and 1970s. At present, the Federal Reserve has effectively maintained its credibility in curbing inflation and ensured the stable anchoring of long-term inflation expectations.

