Business

Fed, Powell: Disinflationary Process Just Getting Started. Rates could rise more than anticipated

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell believes US inflation has started to slow down, but warns that more rate hikes will be needed to bring it down significantly, even more than the market is anticipating.

“The disinflationary process, or the process of falling inflation, has begun, and it has begun in the goods sector, which represents about a quarter of our economy – said Powell, in his speech at the Economic Club of Washington – But there is still a long way to go. We are only in the initial phase”.

Powell added that “the truth is, we will continue to react to the data. Therefore, if we continue to see data that, for example, confirm a stronger labor market and higher inflation, we could find ourselves in the situation of having to raise rates more than the markets price”.

