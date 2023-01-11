Home Business Fed, Powell on central bank independence: stable inflation target may prompt unpopular measures
Fed, Powell on central bank independence: stable inflation target may prompt unpopular measures

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took the floor today with a speech on US central bank independence, delivered in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Symposium on Central Bank Independence.

Powell remarked that stable inflation is the foundation of a healthy economy. The pursuit of this goal, the central banker added, may require institutions to take measures (such as raising rates) that are necessary, but not popular.

Powell’s sentences are particularly timely, in a context in which, especially in the euro area, and in particular in Italy, politicians are expressing their fears about the risk that rates could be raised too much, to the point of causing a recession.

In the case of Italy, the reference is to the monetary tightening launched by Christine Lagarde’s ECB.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve recalled that “the independence of monetary policy lies in the advantages deriving from isolating monetary policy decisions from short-term policy considerations”.

Again Jerome Powell on the stability of prices, therefore of inflation:

“Price stability is the basis of a healthy economy, and guarantees citizens immeasurable benefits over time. But restoring price stability when inflation is high may require measures that are not popular in the short term, as we find ourselves raising interest rates to slow the economy.

Powell’s comments follow a string of hikes in fed funds rates which, in 2022, were raised by a total amount of 4.25 percentage points, in what was the record overall monetary tightening since the 1980s.

On December 14, Jerome Powell’s Fed announced a tightening of 50 basis points to the new range between 4.25% and 4.5%, a record in the last 15 years.

