Business

US Treasury rates are pointing higher, after the turnaround following the announcement on US rates by the Fed, the US central bank.

Yields slipped initially, with 10-year yields also hitting the 4% threshold, dropping to 3.97% after traveling above 4% at the start of the session.

The content of the Fed’s release itself capitulated, which states that the Fed “will take into account the cumulative restrictions of monetary policy, the time it will take for monetary policy to produce effects on economic activity and the ‘inflation, and economic and financial developments ”.

To reassure the possibility of subsequent rate hikes less aggressive than those decided so far, was also the sentence of the Fed chairman Jerome Powell, according to which “the moment in which to slow down the pace of (rate) hikes could arise at the of the next meeting or the next “. This moment, the Fed helmsman specified, “will be discussed at the next meeting”.

But Powell also specified that he believes that “the consumer price index (CPI) and labor market data” suggest that “terminal rate will be higher than previously predicted”.

As a result, the hope of new rate hikes lower than those launched so far by 75 basis points has been more than offset by the fear that monetary tightening will eventually bring the final level of rates to an even higher value than the one feared.

The rates of US Treasuries have thus returned to rise, with the ten-year rates having regained and exceeded the 4% threshold, but also that of 4.10%, so much so that now they jump up to 4.118%. Two-year rates rise by 7 basis points to 4.613%.

Yesterday, with the fourth consecutive monetary tightening of 75 basis points, the Federal Reserve raised rates from the range of 3% to 3.25% to the new range of 3.75% to 4%, a record high. since 2008.

“I am happy that we have moved as fast as we did – said Powell, recalling that, since March, rates have been raised by 3.75 percentage points – and I do not think we have raised rates excessively. “.

