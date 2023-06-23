Fed, Powell reiterates: “Return inflation to 2%”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that it is essential to bring inflation back to 2% in the US to ensure the long-term stability and growth of the country’s economy.

“It is working families who are suffering the most and most rapidly from high inflation, and it is for the sake of these people and all others that we must restore 2% inflation in a sustainable way,” Powell said during the hearing today at the Senate Banking Committee.

Powell reaffirmed his commitment to controlling inflation and stressed that the majority of the committee believes they are close to achieving that goal, but that further interest rate hikes are needed.

On the second day of congressional hearings, Powell introduced the Fed’s semiannual economic update and reiterated the message shared with the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Despite Democrats’ concerns about the effect tighter credit could have on rising unemployment, Powell said the central bank is heavily focused on reducing inflation to bring it back to desired levels.

