Home » Fed, Powell slows down the hawkish squeeze: rates unchanged after 10 hikes
Business

Fed, Powell slows down the hawkish squeeze: rates unchanged after 10 hikes

by admin
Fed, Powell slows down the hawkish squeeze: rates unchanged after 10 hikes

Powell: “We have come a long way but the effects of our choices are not yet full”

Curb the interest rate squeeze by the Federal Reserve americana. After 10 consecutive hikes in 15 months, he left interest rates unchanged 5-5,25%. A decision widely expected by the market, which however evidently expected one lasting stopwhile there is only a pause.

E Wall Street didn’t like it, with the main indexes skidding in the moments following the announcement and then closing the session with the Dow Jones down 0.68% to 33,979 points, the S&P 500 closed up +0.08% and 4,372 points , while the Nasdaq rose 0.39% to 13,626 points.

The decision not to touch rates in June (which was unanimously taken) was adopted to allow “the Committee to evaluate the incoming information and its implications”, explained the Fed in its press release, however noting that inflation it is well above 2% and the objective of the central institution is always to bring it under control.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Nickel stocks in London hit the lowest nickel price since 2019 and hit a new ten-year high | Futures_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

Industrial Internet empowerment development focuses on the 2023...

Jeff Bezos: This photo shows the billionaire on...

Fini on the “Aventine”: “Stop the Chambers for...

2023 Open Atom Global Open Source Summit Held...

Netflix opens a restaurant in LA: Twitter reacts...

Is there a need for a Special Tribunal...

How can the skills shortage be mitigated?

Spain-Italy where to see it? Rai or Sky?...

National Bureau of Statistics: In May, the national...

That’s why Airbnb providers pay me for my...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy