“A couple of weeks ago – therefore before the US financial system was shaken by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and by fears of a domino effect of deposit flight on other American banks – we thought we would have revised upwards the our terminal rate”. Thus the Fed chairman Jerome Powell, in the press conference following the announcement on rates arrived from the American central bank.

The Fed has announced that it has raised fed funds rates by another 25 basis points, bringing them to the range between 4.75% and 5%.

“We could think of the crisis affecting the banks as a rate hike, or perhaps even more,” Powell continued, stating that “it is possible that the banks’ problems have a minimal effect or that they could result in significant tightening. ”.

“At the moment – ​​admitted Jerome Powell – we simply don’t know”.

