Fed: Powell’s quote on rates and inflation that caused the Nasdaq to soar by 4%

Is Jerome Powell’s Fed Ready to Go Less Hawk? From the statements of President Powell it would seem so. “With monetary policy becoming more restrictive, it will likely become appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes as we assess how our cumulative adjustments are affecting the economy and inflation,” Powell said.

The effect on Wall Street was immediate, with US equity indices immediately hitting intraday highs. Basically, Jerome Powell has hinted that the next monetary policy move, scheduled for September, will depend on macro data.

The US stock market boom also in the end: the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 436.05 points, or almost + 1.4%, to 32,197.59; the S&P 500 gained 2.62% to 4,023.61. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 4.06% to 12,032.42.

