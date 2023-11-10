Fed President’s Statements on Interest Rates Spark Market Reactions: Dollar Closes Higher at $4,037.50

The most recent statements by the president of the Fed on interest rates generated reactions in the markets.

The dollar closed its price on Friday higher, registering $4,037.50. This translates into an increase of $18.31 compared to Thursday’s close, thus consolidating a variation of 0.45%.

The Representative Market Rate (TRM) remains at $4,056.94.

The greenback continues to show a high dependence on the dynamics around inflation. it must be remembered that the central bank of the United States (the Fed) has faced the situation by keeping interest rates high.

In recent months the Fed has chosen to maintain rates, given that the cost is not receding at the desired rate. In the last few hours, its president, Jerome Powell, stated that they would raise rates again if the macroeconomic outlook demanded it.

In countries like Colombia, higher rates can be reflected in a more expensive dollar, since making credit more expensive discourages investment. In other words, fewer greenbacks circulating in the country end up making the currency more expensive.

Colombia also has its own fight against inflation, which has led the Bank of the Republic to follow this strategy of keeping rates high. This has hit commerce hard, which has now completed ten months without consolidating a rebound.

At the same time, a dollar that remains above $4,000 also generates inflationary pressure in the national economy, since it must be remembered that Colombia continues to show a high dependence on imports.

It is expected that as inflation continues to slow, rates will fall and with them the currency. However, the inflation goal (which in the country is close to 3%) would not be reached until 2025, so we have one more year of battle against the shortage, and with it the influence it exerts on the dollar.

Even so, the majority of analysts do not anticipate major variations in the currency, so it could close the year very close to the $4,000 barrier.

