No surprises from the Federal Reserve, which today, as expected, announced a further increase in interest rates of 0.25%, the ninth consecutive.

The cost of money in the United States is now in the 4.75%-5% range.

The American board estimates, in line with what was forecast in December, that interest rates will reach a peak in 2023 at 5.1% (median value).

Furthermore, for the next two years, rates are forecast for a median value of 4.3% in 2024 and 3.1% in 2025.

With today’s increase, the American central bank confirms its determination in the fight against inflation. In this sense, the bankers stressed that “price growth is still too high, despite the progressive improvement in recent months”.

Finally, unemployment is forecast at 4.5% in 2023, down slightly from 4.6% in the previous forecast.

In the meantime, the American stock exchanges had a contrasting trend, with the Nasdaq continuing to rise, while the S&P 500 was down slightly.

