Fed raises rates by 25bp to new 5-5.25% range. Powell sinks hopes on cuts

The FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, announced it had raised fed funds rates to a new range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest since July 2006.

The one just announced by the US central bank led by Jerome Powell is the tenth consecutive rate hike, which took place in just over a year.

The Fed hinted in the statement announcing the rate decision that it was nearing the end of the restrictive monetary policy, launched to curb the growth of US inflation.

However, hopes of a rate turnaround were scuppered by chairman Jerome Powell, who said that “it would not be appropriate to cut rates, given that our outlook is for inflation to take time to come down.”

So, Powell said, “we’re not going to cut rates.”