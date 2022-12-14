The Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 50bp to the highest level in 15 years.

In line with expectations, the Federal Open Market Committee voted to raise the overnight lending rate by half a percentage point to a targeted range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

The 0.5% hike ended a run of four consecutive 75bps hikes, the most aggressive policy moves since the early 1980s.

Along with the increase came an indication that officials plan to keep rates elevated into next year, with no reductions until 2024.

The expected “terminal rate,” or the point at which officials expect rate hikes to end, was pegged at 5.1%, according to the FOMC’s “dot plot” of individual member expectations.