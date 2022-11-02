Home Business Fed raises rates, Powell opens less aggressive hikes as option. Wall Street is not convinced: DJ -500 points, Nasdaq -3.2%
Fed raises rates, Powell opens less aggressive hikes as option. Wall Street is not convinced: DJ -500 points, Nasdaq -3.2%

US markets in the throes of strong fluctuations after the statements of Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), following the announcement on US rates, which were raised today by 75 basis points, as expected, for the fourth consecutive time.

With its monetary tightening, aimed at bringing back inflation growth in the United States, the Fed has raised rates from the range of 3% to 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%.

ùAt about 8.45pm Italian time, the Dow Jones collapses by more than 500 points, the S&P 500 falls by more than 2% and the Nasdaq records a drop of more than -3%, around -3.2%.

Powell warned that it would be “premature” to speak of a pause in the upward phase of rates: this statement weighed down the US stock market, in a session characterized by strong fluctuations. Swings that did not spare the fixed income market, with 10-year US Treasury rates slipping below the 4% threshold, to 3.97%, after traveling above 4% in the beginning of the session, to then regain and go back to overcoming the psychological threshold.

Powell’s statement that “the moment in which to slow down the pace of (rate) hikes could come at the next meeting or the next” was what caused yields to capitulate. Of this moment, he specified the helmsman of the Fed, however “we will discuss in the next meeting”.

In general, however, the statements appeared mixed, giving reasons both to those who believe that the Fed is on the verge of raising rates below 75 basis points, and to those who believe in further aggressive monetary tightening, aimed at extinguishing the flare. inflation:

“I am happy that we have moved as fast as we did – said Powell, recalling that, since March, the rates were raised by 3.75 percentage points – and I don’t think we have raised rates excessively ”.

The phrase that initially gave Wall Street hope was that “long-term inflation expectations have moved down”. But Powell also said he believed “the consumer price index (CPI) and labor market data suggest that the tterminal ace will be higher than previously expected ”.

