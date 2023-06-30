Fed: Rate hikes could worsen situation for US companies

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is not optimistic about the development of the US economy. Getty Images

Fed economists have sounded the alarm bell, announcing the historic percentage of US companies in distress.

Around 37 percent of companies are in serious trouble, which could be made worse by the impact of Fed rate hikes.

Investment, employment and economic activity could be severely affected, the researchers said.

Federal Reserve (Fed) economists recently warned that a historic rise in the proportion of distressed American companies could worsen the consequences of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

“The proportion of non-financial firms in financial distress has reached levels higher than during most previous tightening periods since the 1970s,” Ander Perez-Orive and Yannick Timmer said in one recently published note.

The upshot is that the Fed’s rate hikes – designed to slow the pace of inflation by raising the cost of borrowing – risk having a greater impact on business investment, employment and economic activity.

That’s likely because leveraged companies will be reluctant to spend money on new plant or facilities, hire more workers, and ramp up production.

The proportion of troubled US companies is currently around 37 percent, according to the two researchers. That could result in the Fed’s rate hikes having some of the most devastating effects of any rate-hike cycle in the past four decades, the researchers say. The full extent of the damage should become clearer over the next 18 months, they added.

The Fed has already raised interest rates from near zero to over 5 percent since last spring in a bid to stem inflation, which hit a 40-year high at over 9 percent last year. After ten consecutive rate hikes, the central bank has helped bring inflation down to about four percent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues refrained from raising interest rates this month. The backdrop is cooling inflation and emerging cracks in sectors such as banking and commercial real estate. However, the Fed has signaled that it could raise rates a few more times in the coming months.

The prospect of more rate hikes has some investors worried that the Fed is overshooting its mark on inflation and the economy unnecessarily into a recession could fall.

