The meeting of the Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, the American central bank led by Jerome Powell, kicks off today.

Citi analysts expect a rate hike of 25 basis points, also in the wake of the recent market turbulence triggered by fears of a banking crisis, following the collapse of Silicon Vallery Bank.

Citi remains hawkish, estimating a US terminal rate of between 5.25% and 5.50%. Analysts specify that “the hawkish or dovish reading of the markets will depend on how Powell focuses on price or financial stability during the press conference” that will follow the rate announcement.

At its last meeting on January 31-February 1, Jerome Powell’s Fed announced a hike in US interest rates by 25 basis points, to a range of between 4.5% and 4.75%, a record since October of 2007.