“Markets are underestimating the risk that the FOMC (the monetary policy arm of the Fed) could be more aggressive” in raising fed funds rates. This is what James Bullard, president of the St Louis Fed, said, known for being a hawk of the American central bank.

“Rates need to be higher for inflation to come down,” Bullard said, adding that “we have different ways to intervene.”

“Interest rates will not fall as the markets would like – added the banker, dampering the hopes of those who are already looking at Powell’s Fed about-face, and therefore at US rate cuts.

Bullard explained that an eventual creation of 200,000 new jobs in the month of November – which should emerge from the US employment report, scheduled for Friday 2 December – would still be confirmed as well above historical trends”. Again, “GDP seems to point to very strong growth in the fourth quarter”. Which means that the American economy would not have slowed down enough to make the weakening of inflation sustainable.

Waiting at this point for the next meeting of the FOMC, on 13 and 14 December.

On November 2, the Fed raised US fed funds rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, to a new range of between 3.75% and 4%, a record since 2008.

