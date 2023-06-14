Home » Fed takes interest rate pause
Business

Fed takes interest rate pause

by admin
Fed takes interest rate pause

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already opened the door to a possible interest rate pause after the May meeting, but had not made a commitment. He made it clear at the time that interest rate cuts were not to be expected in the foreseeable future. The decision-makers at the Fed are now anticipating an average key interest rate of 5.6 percent by the end of the year – in March it was 5.1 percent. An average of 4.6 percent is expected for 2024. The Fed’s interest rate hikes are unlikely to have had their full effect yet, as they only take effect with a time lag.

See also  The dog is gone again - Vogel logo is back

You may also like

Gas rears its head above 38 euros per...

US interest rates – Jerome Powell breathes new...

The Fed skips a round: no hike in...

Thyssenkrupp: Habeck collects the steel hammer

Tim board of directors, Pansa enters the council,...

Metsola remembers Silvio Berlusconi: “He wanted Italy to...

Alternative to the heat pump: climate-friendly heating with...

Fed, no rate hike in June but then...

Interest rate pause in the USA: The Fed...

From pharmaceuticals to the IT sector, the top...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy