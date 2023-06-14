Fed takes interest rate pause

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already opened the door to a possible interest rate pause after the May meeting, but had not made a commitment. He made it clear at the time that interest rate cuts were not to be expected in the foreseeable future. The decision-makers at the Fed are now anticipating an average key interest rate of 5.6 percent by the end of the year – in March it was 5.1 percent. An average of 4.6 percent is expected for 2024. The Fed’s interest rate hikes are unlikely to have had their full effect yet, as they only take effect with a time lag.