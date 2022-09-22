MILANO – Restart decreasing for European stock exchanges in the aftermath of the new rate hike of the Fed. To scare the markets is not so much the extent of the increase, 75 points and in any case less than the 100 points assumed on the eve, but the signals provided by the American central bank of new massive adjustments upwards also in the months to come. President Jerome Powell he clarified yesterday that the inflation rush is putting the American economy in difficulty and it is therefore a priority to implement measures to counter the price rush.
Europe therefore faces a decline, as mentioned, according to the indications coming from the futures. Price lists also down in Asia with Tokyo closing at -0.6% while the Bank of Japan has decided to continue to maintain its monetary policy unchanged.
-
Europe starts with a sharp decline
Europe starts with a sharp decline
Equity markets of the Old Continent in evident decline at the start of the day: after the decisions of the Fed, Frankfurt is the weakest stock exchange and marks a drop of 1.8%, with Paris and Amsterdam losing 1.6%.
Madrid is in negative territory of 1.2%, while London sways on a drop around one percentage point. The indexes of the Moscow Stock Exchange have rebounded by just over 1%.
Yen at its lowest since 1998 after the Boj’s decision to leave rates unchanged
Yen falls sharply after the Central Bank of Japan’s decision to keep interest rates ultra-low. Following the decision, the Japanese currency fell from its lows since 1998, trading at 145 per dollar. The yen is declining sharply against the dollar, reflecting the widening gap between interest rate decisions between Japan and the United States. Furthermore, the Bank of Japan’s decision comes soon after the Federal Reserve’s move that raised rates by 75 basis points for the third time this year.
Euro down after the Fed
Euro down in trading this morning after moves by the Fed which hiked rates by 75 basis points for the third time this year, following the last 50 point hike in May. The exchange rate stands at 0.982 against the dollar.