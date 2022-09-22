MILANO – Restart decreasing for European stock exchanges in the aftermath of the new rate hike of the Fed. To scare the markets is not so much the extent of the increase, 75 points and in any case less than the 100 points assumed on the eve, but the signals provided by the American central bank of new massive adjustments upwards also in the months to come. President Jerome Powell he clarified yesterday that the inflation rush is putting the American economy in difficulty and it is therefore a priority to implement measures to counter the price rush.

Europe therefore faces a decline, as mentioned, according to the indications coming from the futures. Price lists also down in Asia with Tokyo closing at -0.6% while the Bank of Japan has decided to continue to maintain its monetary policy unchanged.