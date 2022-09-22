Home Business Fed, the hard line on rates worries the markets: EU lists are falling
Business

Fed, the hard line on rates worries the markets: EU lists are falling

by admin
Fed, the hard line on rates worries the markets: EU lists are falling

MILANO – Restart decreasing for European stock exchanges in the aftermath of the new rate hike of the Fed. To scare the markets is not so much the extent of the increase, 75 points and in any case less than the 100 points assumed on the eve, but the signals provided by the American central bank of new massive adjustments upwards also in the months to come. President Jerome Powell he clarified yesterday that the inflation rush is putting the American economy in difficulty and it is therefore a priority to implement measures to counter the price rush.

Europe therefore faces a decline, as mentioned, according to the indications coming from the futures. Price lists also down in Asia with Tokyo closing at -0.6% while the Bank of Japan has decided to continue to maintain its monetary policy unchanged.

Key points

  • Europe starts with a sharp decline

Europe starts with a sharp decline

Equity markets of the Old Continent in evident decline at the start of the day: after the decisions of the Fed, Frankfurt is the weakest stock exchange and marks a drop of 1.8%, with Paris and Amsterdam losing 1.6%.
Madrid is in negative territory of 1.2%, while London sways on a drop around one percentage point. The indexes of the Moscow Stock Exchange have rebounded by just over 1%.

Yen at its lowest since 1998 after the Boj’s decision to leave rates unchanged

Yen falls sharply after the Central Bank of Japan’s decision to keep interest rates ultra-low. Following the decision, the Japanese currency fell from its lows since 1998, trading at 145 per dollar. The yen is declining sharply against the dollar, reflecting the widening gap between interest rate decisions between Japan and the United States. Furthermore, the Bank of Japan’s decision comes soon after the Federal Reserve’s move that raised rates by 75 basis points for the third time this year.

See also  Afternoon Commentary: The Shanghai Index fell 0.54% after a weak shock. Semiconductor, brewing and other sectors fell. Pharmaceutical stocks bucked the market and pulled up – yqqlm

Euro down after the Fed

Euro down in trading this morning after moves by the Fed which hiked rates by 75 basis points for the third time this year, following the last 50 point hike in May. The exchange rate stands at 0.982 against the dollar.

You may also like

Microsoft releases Win11 Beta 22621.601 and 22622.601 to...

Credit Suisse aims to divide the investment bank...

In Japan still negative rates. Bank of Japan...

vivo X Fold + folding screen phone warm-up:...

In the post Fed and BoJ negative sentiment...

In Brief: Bank of Japan maintains monetary easing,...

Electric commercial vehicles: the first step towards the...

Fed raises rates by 75bps to the 3%...

Head of Bank of America: If Taiwan is...

Avoid industry collapse Germany nationalizes energy giant Uniper...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy