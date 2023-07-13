Fed to raise rates again: will it be a recession or an end to inflation?

Fed, two new hikes ready by 2023

2001-2023, from Alan Greenspan to Jerome Powell, the two Fed number ones. The first had lowered rates by 1.5 points, the second is ready to raise them to levels not seen for over 20 years. Then the US economy was in dire straits now, it could get into it. But the doubts are still many. All of Powell’s latest releases are reinforcing the idea that the Fed will hike rates again at its next meeting scheduled for July 26th. This despite the fact that the labor market boom has slowed slightly (always very strong) and inflation may reach 4% or less. What is certain is that the 10 consecutive hikes from March 22 to May 23 represented a tightening of monetary policy not seen since the 1980s. In any case, many economic observers, from Bank of America to Oxford Economics, are convinced that the Central Bank will raise rates two more times, by 25 basis points each, in July and September.

READ ALSO: Fed, no rate hike in June but then he will return “hawkish”. Here because

Fed, will it be a soft recession or victory over inflation?

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

