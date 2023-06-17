Fed: Two members suggest further rate hikes

Two Fed representatives said the central bank may need to raise interest rates further to tame inflationary pressures, which in some sectors are showing no clear signs of abating.

Christopher Waller said on Friday that headline inflation has been “cut in half” from last year’s peak, but prices excluding food and energy have remained roughly unchanged over the past eight to nine months.

“We are seeing that monetary policy rates impact certain parts of the economy. The labor market remains solid, but core inflation is not budging and that will likely require further tightening to try and bring it down.

At a separate event, Richmond Fed Chairman Thomas Barkin said inflation remains “too high” and “stubbornly persistent,” adding that the target remains 2% inflation and he is willing to make more to achieve it if the data will demonstrate the need.