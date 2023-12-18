Fedeli (M&G Investments): “Look at structural factors rather than cyclical trends”

As we approach 2024, attention is likely to remain focused on how policymakers will respond to macroeconomic developments from now on. The rebound in risk assets in November was likely driven by weaker-than-expected US inflation data, which fueled optimism that the Fed has reached the end of the upward cycle. However, despite the decline in headline inflation, it remains above target and underlying inflation remains stubbornly high. Absent a return of underlying inflation to or near target levels, the only other reason why central banks might start cutting rates is if the macroeconomic environment starts to deteriorate substantially.

Current macroeconomic data show no signs of a deep recession or widespread credit crisis in the short term, but expectations of a further contraction in demand appear plausible. In 2024, more households and businesses will begin to feel the impact of inflation and face higher borrowing costs, which will likely impact their spending capacity.

The weakening of economic activity is increasingly evident, especially in Europe. Global growth is likely to slow further next year, and if the slowdown is deeper and more entrenched than we expect, long-term government bonds could resume their “insurance” role and offer better risk reward compared to the overall stock market. It is also important to remember that even if a recession were to come, there are varying degrees of severity and risk markets could remain resilient in the event of a mild recession.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t interesting equity opportunities. We believe this is a great time to capitalize on structural opportunities, especially as some of these have been affected by recent market volatility and present, in our view, attractive entry points. For example, we favor long-term themes such as innovation (including artificial intelligence), infrastructure and the low-carbon economy, where we believe capital will flow regardless of short-term macroeconomic uncertainties.

We believe that the generative AI applications represent the beginning of a multi-decade growth theme capable of generating a pervasive change in the economy at large and reshaping the competitive landscape in all sectors. Over the next few years we expect companies across a wide range of industries to adopt AI into their operations, significantly improving efficiency and productivity. Companies that have collected good amounts of first-party data over time will likely have an advantage over their competitors, as they will be able to use generative AI to analyze and create new applications for that data.

The greater attention to sustainable investments and impact, whether moving to a low-carbon economy to tackle climate change, efforts to create a more equitable and inclusive society, seeking better health, or creating of a circular economy to protect the environment, is another important structural trend not necessarily related to the macroeconomic cycle.

About the projects related to renewable energiesFor example, governments are increasing the extent of their support and, at the same time, many of the stocks in this space are now trading at not excessive valuations. Not every company in the industry will prevail, but those with experience, expertise and discipline are well positioned to take market share from weaker rivals.

Finally, by their very nature, infrastructure is a long-term asset class, as these are generally physical assets that take a long time to build and which remain in operation for many years. Furthermore, they are an integral part of progress, as they facilitate the development of sectors such as new technologies, digital communications and clean energy. We believe these companies have attractive growth prospects, supported by powerful long-term trends, and that the adoption of AI has the potential to further strengthen the industry’s long-term growth potential.

*cio Equities, Multi-Asset and Sustainability di M&G Investments

