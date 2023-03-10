Home Business Federal budget 2023 and 2024: Finance Minister Lindner pulls the emergency brake
Federal budget 2023 and 2024: Finance Minister Lindner pulls the emergency brake

Let’s not kid ourselves: Only with a top location, with flourishing companies, can we afford our welfare state and form the avant-garde in climate protection. The economy is certainly not everything, but without our economy everything is nothing. Our current OPM ministers should please heed this old saying.

The fact that Lindner is now postponing the draft for the 2024 federal budget is a good sign. There’s no more mumbling through, public finances can’t afford that anymore. Hopefully the entire government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz recognizes the seriousness of the situation. A turning point should not be an empty catchphrase.

