BIf the key figures for the 2024 financial budget are right, there are again arguments, cancellations and postponements these days. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner protects himself from the money that comes from the “hard-working middle” of society, as the FDP chairman likes to say. He will bring the state’s income and expenditure back into balance. Without new special pots, without tax increases. In the federal government, this creates a new dispute. After the crisis-related debt orgies of the past few years, we have to wrestle again. WELT explains why this is a positive signal for citizens – and how the conflict could now develop.