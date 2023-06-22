Federal Constitutional Court: Decision on German debt morale

Some traffic light politicians, annoyed by the current budget dispute, will remember the year 2021 almost wistfully. At that time, the corona pandemic had the country firmly in its grip, which was a problem. But there was no need to save. Because of the crisis there was enough money, the debt brake was lifted. The then federal government was allowed to take out loans of up to 240 billion euros in 2021, more than any other before. In the end, that was more money than could ever be spent on the vaccine, testing, and corporate aid. Instead of 240 billion euros, only 155 billion euros were actually needed.

Actually. Because instead of simply not exhausting the credit line granted and incurring fewer new debts, another use was thought of early on. After the federal elections, when the then Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) was trying to form a coalition with the Greens and the FDP, his budget experts around the powerful Secretary of State Werner Gatzer were looking for a way to get at least part of the loan commitments for 2021 into the reign of the future chancellor Scholz could be saved.

The solution found: Using a supplementary budget, 60 billion euros were shifted to the energy and climate fund, which is now called the climate and transformation fund, or KTF for short. Corona aid became climate aid. The loan commitments were thus secured for years to come, the future green climate minister Robert Habeck was satisfied and the future liberal finance minister, Christian Lindner, accepted it – including allegations of trickery.

also read

The Treasury officials knew from the start that the matter was legally sensitive. They were sure that someone would take legal action against it. It shouldn’t take long. The CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag did it in spring 2022. Now the Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court is dealing with the 60 billion euro maneuver.

also read

The focus is on the question: How unsteadily can governments be governed in emergency situations? Depending on the judgment the judges come to, the current pressure to save could increase enormously. It is the first time that the top German constitutional judges are dealing with the debt brake that was passed after the 2009 financial crisis.

Your verdict, which will take some time to come, can not only exacerbate the budget concerns of the SPD, Greens and FDP in the coming years. It will determine how the debt brake is handled for years to come – in one direction or the other. Either in the interests of all those who support a lax approach and would prefer to incur even more debt. Or in the sense of those who see the debt brake as an indispensable instrument for disciplining politics – in view of the skyrocketing national debt more than ever.

Budget dispute in the traffic light threatens to escalate

“If the debt brake in the Basic Law is to have an effective function, then it must actually have some sort of braking effect,” says Mathias Middelberg, deputy leader of the Union parliamentary group and responsible for budgetary issues. The credit authorizations from 2021 would have to be used in the specific case of an “extraordinary emergency situation” within the meaning of Article 115 (2) sentence 6 of the Basic Law. The emergency was the corona pandemic, not climate change.

Middelberg considers the argument put forward by the traffic light coalition that the 60 billion euros would be needed for catch-up corona investments to be a “sham argument”. Especially since the time reference is missing. The 60 billion euros were booked in 2021, when the debt brake was suspended, but would only be spent in the coming years.

More on the budget dispute

Taxes, debts, zeitgeist Gap despite tax record

“If the Federal Minister of Finance gets through with this new accounting system, the debt brake of the Basic Law is effectively done with,” he says. Then, in years of need, billions could arbitrarily be kept in reserve, as was the case recently, in order to finance spending requests in the non-emergency years.

The federal government sees it differently. There is a direct connection to the corona pandemic, she defends the maneuver. Because of them, around 53 billion euros less were invested in 2020 and 2021 than expected in 2019. “In this respect, the 60 billion euros planned for several years are in no way disproportionate to the consequences of the crisis,” says the 72-page statement by the federal government from May last year.

also read

It is important to stimulate investment activity, which has collapsed as a result of the crisis, and to promote the necessary transformation to a climate-neutral economy. The statement was written by the two law professors Alexander Thiele from the Business & Law School in Berlin and Joachim Wieland from the University of Administrative Sciences Speyer.

The Federal Ministry of Finance is unable to say how many of the 60 billion euros have been spent so far and thus contributed to stabilizing the economy after the pandemic. A look at the filling level of the KTF raises doubts that a larger amount is involved. Because the level did not fall recently, it even rose. According to figures from the ministry, at the end of last year there were almost 91 billion euros in the special pot – five billion euros more than at the beginning of 2022.

This is because the fund is not only fed by debt, but also by ongoing income from trading in emission rights and the price of CO₂. In addition, many investments require a certain lead time. The funds can therefore already be planned but not yet paid out. Despite these different, sometimes contradictory effects, it can at least be said that the figures provide hardly any arguments that the money was urgently needed to catch up on investments that were lost during the Corona crisis.

also read

But what happens if the constitutional judges should conclude that the reallocation of credit authorizations from Corona to climate was unconstitutional? The answer of the legal experts of the federal government sounds succinct: This has “no, at least no serious disadvantages,” they write in their statement. However, this can only refer to how an identified violation of the Basic Law could be remedied, not to the troubles that would entail for future budgetary policy.

According to Thiele and Wieland, the judges could order that financial commitments already made are only taken into account in the debt brake when the funds actually flow out. Or the judges could prescribe that the inadmissible debt must be reduced as a matter of priority. “Other political priorities would then be put on hold. However, that would be a necessary consequence of the unconstitutionality of the second supplementary budget for 2021, which was then bindingly determined,” the statement said.

There would be less money, even less, some traffic light politicians would say. The current budget dispute would be nothing compared to what was to come.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

