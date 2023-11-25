Federal Council flexes its muscles

The new regulations in road traffic law, which were intended to give cities and municipalities more leeway for setting up bus lanes, cycle paths and 30 km/h zones, also did not find the required majority. The law stipulated that, in addition to the fluidity and safety of traffic, objectives of climate and environmental protection, health and urban development should also be taken into account. Since the law did not receive a majority, the Federal Council removed an amendment to the road traffic regulations based on it from the agenda.

Share this: Facebook

X

