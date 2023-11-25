Home » Federal Council flexes its muscles
Business

Federal Council flexes its muscles

by admin
Federal Council flexes its muscles

The new regulations in road traffic law, which were intended to give cities and municipalities more leeway for setting up bus lanes, cycle paths and 30 km/h zones, also did not find the required majority. The law stipulated that, in addition to the fluidity and safety of traffic, objectives of climate and environmental protection, health and urban development should also be taken into account. Since the law did not receive a majority, the Federal Council removed an amendment to the road traffic regulations based on it from the agenda.

See also  Deutsche Bahn is looking for savings options

You may also like

The critical scenario of the Democratic Republic of...

Move forward firmly with positive actions – frontline...

Delivery Hero fails with Taiwan sale – Uber...

Healthcare, the “one thousand euro bonus” agreement for...

Promote the development of the multi-level bond market...

My portfolios are worth millions: I’m betting on...

Taxi Driver Yandri Cedeño Found Dead: Tragic End...

Piazza Affari cautious, quarterly reports and inflation at...

Apple’s decision to “not build a car” has...

Ranking – The best professionals for your money

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy