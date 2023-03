Files remain under lock and key: the Federal Council insists on keeping the CS deal secret The emergency law for the forced merger of Credit Suisse and UBS prevents access to important files. Critics say that fuels indiscretions and speculation.

Wall of silence: The Federal Council does not want to reveal how the negotiations for the CS takeover went. Image: Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

Anyone who rules through can quickly get used to it. No tiresome consultations, hearings or round tables, instead decreed what otherwise has to mature for years in the sluggish Swiss consensus democracy.