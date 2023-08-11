Federal Councilor on UBS guarantees – Keller-Sutter on Credit Suisse: “It’s her own failure” – News

As of today, the Confederation no longer bears any risk from the guarantees to the SNB and UBS. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter explains her relief at the end of the UBS guarantees and classifies the potential upcoming job cuts at UBS.

Karin Keller-Sutter

federal councillor

Open the people box Close the people box

Karin Keller-Sutter has been a member of the Federal Council since January 1, 2019 and Head of the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) since 2023. Born in St. Gallen in 1963, she is a trained interpreter and middle school teacher. Until 2000 she worked as a freelance translator and lecturer at a vocational school. From 2000 to 2012, the FDP politician was a member of the government of the canton of St. Gallen. From 2011 until her election to the Federal Council, Keller-Sutter was a member of the Council of States.

SRF: What is more important to you: the relief that the federal government is coming out of this crisis unscathed, or the concern that Switzerland has an even greater risk with the new UBS?

Karin Keller-Sutter: I’m very relieved at the moment. That we were able to achieve the result so quickly, namely the stabilization of the financial center. We prevented Credit Suisse from going into disorderly bankruptcy and losing access to people who had balances or bank accounts. That would have triggered a major crisis. That predominates today. But of course the work goes on, we also have to prevent something like this from happening again.

Legend: According to Federal Councilor Karin-Keller Sutter, UBS knew that the federal government wanted this guarantee to expire quickly. She is happy about that today. “The taxpayer is not at risk,” says the finance minister. KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider

We are standing with a bank that potentially poses an even greater risk for small Switzerland.

We’ll see how UBS presents itself. The size of the bank alone is not decisive for the risk. It is a question of risk control and the business model in the bank. That’s what failed at Credit Suisse.

Isn’t there a risk that the quick cancellation of the guarantees will reduce the political willingness to take measures to protect the banks?

I do not believe that. Switzerland has a special responsibility, it is an important financial center. We showed that we are capable of action and that we were able to stabilize him. This has also been recognized internationally.

One is perhaps a little more sober when these guarantees no longer exist.

But now we have to think first and then act. First analyze the measures that will achieve the desired goal and do not regulate anything out of indignation. I think maybe that willingness will be greater once that wedge is gone. One is perhaps a little more sober when these guarantees no longer exist.

You also showed emotions at the media conference. Does that mean you are still annoyed that a major bank has brought Switzerland into this situation?

At that time I had to play my role as Minister of Finance and that was to protect Switzerland and its citizens from harm. But don’t think that I wasn’t as annoyed as the people in this country that a bank failed to take responsibility. Why were we at this point on the evening of March 19th? Not because of the Federal Council or other bodies, but because the responsibility in a company was not taken seriously. That annoyed me and it also affected me.

There are those who say that the situation wasn’t all that serious back then and that Finma and the Federal Council weren’t brave – otherwise we’d still have two big banks today.

I was in office for two and a half months and I saw this escalation of the crisis in March. It’s simply untrue to say so. On the evening of March 19, Credit Suisse applied for almost 170 billion in emergency liquidity. All experts agree that CS would not have survived the week. That was decisive for the intervention of the Federal Council.

It is ultimately their own failure that they no longer exist in their old form.

You didn’t like talking about winners and losers at the media conference. Nevertheless, one can say that Switzerland has lost an important bank – and probably thousands will lose their jobs. So are there losers?

I would have liked it to be different. If I could have wished for that, it would have been good that Credit Suisse could have continued. But ultimately it is their own failure that they no longer exist in their old form. I think there would have been changes in the financial center anyway. Credit Suisse also announced restructuring at the time. Imagine if Credit Suisse had gone bankrupt and all jobs would have been gone. You always have to compare that, a less bad situation with a very bad situation.

The conversation was conducted by Georg Halter.

More in «10 before 10»

Open box Close box

You can see more on the subject tonight at 9:50 p.m. on the show “10 vor 10” on SRF1.