Responsible patients must be informed about the risks of the procedure before an operation. But do they also need an extended period of reflection in order to decide for or against the operation? No, says the highest German civil court. The backgrounds.

Doctors are not obliged to give their patients a certain period of time to think about the risks of an operation after they have been informed about them. This was decided by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in a recently published judgment. The patient decides for himself whether he wants to consent to the treatment promptly or whether he wants to think about his decision longer (Az. VI ZR 375/21).

Consent directly after the enlightenment?

The decision was based on the case of a man who was being treated by an ENT doctor for chronic recurring ear infections and tympanic effusions. Because he recommended a mastoidectomy, the patient presented to a hospital. There he was advised to first straighten the nasal septum and have the sinuses cleaned in order to optimize the nasal air passage.

In the course of preparing for the appointment, the man was informed about the considerable risks of the procedure. At the request of the doctor who explained the situation, he signed the declaration of consent for the operation after the interview. The surgery itself took place four days later – and was anything but smooth.

Heavy arterial bleeding occurred during the operation. The CT showed a cerebral hemorrhage. The subsequent neurosurgical intervention also brought to light that the first intervention had resulted in an injury to the dura, the anterior cerebral artery and a transection of the olfactory nerve on the left.

The patient then sued the clinic for damages and compensation for pain and suffering, citing incorrect information as the reason. He was given too little time to think about it before giving his consent.

Federal Court of Justice for a period of reflection after the patient has been informed

The first instance ruled in favor of the clinic. The second instance, the Bremen Higher Regional Court, however, affirmed an error in the clarification. The case finally ended up before the BGH – and ended in favor of the hospital.

The highest German civil judges found that doctors do not have to give a patient a mandatory cooling-off period after they have been informed about an operation. A patient can decide immediately after being informed whether they want to consent to the treatment or not.

It is true that all essential circumstances must be clarified in good time so that the patient can make a well-considered decision. However, a “blocking period” between information and consent is not necessary (cf. § 630e paragraph 2 sentence 1 no. 2 BGB). The time of the decision is solely the “case of the patient”.

According to the BGH, something else can only apply in cases in which it is clear to the doctor that the patient is not yet in a position to make a well-considered decision. However, that was not the case in this case.