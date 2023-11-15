Federal Court Ruling – Still No Transparency in Gold – News

The Federal Court has rejected the application by the Society for Threatened Peoples GfbV to disclose the gold suppliers to the gold refineries. The gold processors’ trading relationships were subject to business and tax secrecy, it argued. The Federal Court thus confirmed a decision of the Federal Administrative Court, against which the Society for Threatened Peoples had filed a complaint.

The non-governmental organization applied for figures on imported raw gold from seven companies, including two banks, for the years 2014 to 2017 on the basis of the public disclosure law. After the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security agreed to release the figures, four Swiss gold processors filed a complaint against this decision.

Caption: A gold miner shows mined river gold from the Dagua River in Zaragoza, Colombia. (July 2009) Christian Escobar/Keystone

The verdict is viewed by both sides as a key decision. Switzerland plays an important role in international gold processing. Depending on the source, up to a third of the gold produced in mines worldwide is refined here.

Gold from the conflict area

A current study by the Lucerne non-governmental organization Fastenopfer on gold mining in the Bajo Cauca region shows how difficult the gold business can be. The precious metal has been mined in the river gold mining region for hundreds of years – by legal and illegal miners.

Legend: Gold from conflict and crisis regions in Colombia One of the most important river gold mining regions in the world is located in the province of Antioquia near Medellín. srf

Gold mining has consequences: “The fishermen feel this most strongly; gold mining has deprived them of their source of income,” says Carlos Zapata, director of the non-governmental organization Instituto Popular de Capacitación (IPC), Fastenopfer’s local partner organization. The water is partly polluted. Wetlands have dried up. The area is poor and is often the site of armed conflict. The region is so dangerous that it is a conflict and crisis region for the EU.

Increased duty of care

An important local player is Mineros, a mining operator who bought land on Nechi years ago and mines gold on it. The report from Fastenaktion now shows: The Ticino refinery Argor-Heraeus is the largest buyer of Mineros in this area.

Fastenaktion sees a violation of the increased duty of care that refineries have for mines in conflict and risk areas. “International standards require refineries to be in contact with those affected and to gain an understanding of the safety situation on site, especially in high-risk areas. We have great doubts as to whether Argor-Heraeus did this,” says François Mercier from Fastenaktion. Representatives of the river, fishing associations and groups that were directly affected were interviewed. “Nobody had heard of the Swiss refinery.”

Offers to talk declined

Argor-Heraeus rejects the report: “Argor-Heraeus expressly contradicts Fastenaktion’s reporting,” the company writes. The assumption of responsibility in value chains is non-negotiable for Argor-Heraeus. “Argor-Heraeus sources gold exclusively from sources that work according to applicable standards and meet the regulations in the international market.”

Mineros is one of the long-standing customers who met Argor-Heraeus’ extensive compliance regulations. An on-site audit last took place in 2022. In addition, Fastenaktion rejected offers to talk. Lent Action says the same thing about Argor-Heraeus.